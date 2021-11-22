Step Into the New Year With a Discounted FitBit Fitness Tracker

Fitness enthusiasts, this one’s for you: Fitbit recently announced its Black Friday Sales event, and if you’ve been eyeing any of the brand’s various tracking bands, now’s the time to splurge. Fitbit's Black Friday sale will include $50 to $100 off select fitness trackers and smartwatches, free two-day shipping, and a free sports band when you use the code SPORT at checkout.

Starting November 21st and continuing through November 29th, the fitness electronics brand will offer a range of sales on its website, as well as on the Google Store. The Fitbit Sense will retail for $199.95 ($100 off regular prices), and a free sport band will be included with your purchase if you’re checking out on Fitbit.com.

In addition, the Fitbit Versa 3 will retail for $179.95, the Fitbit Charge 5 will be on sale for $129.95, and the Fitbit Inspire 2 will set you back only $59.95. And while the Fitbit Luxe is included in the sale (retailing for only $99.95), the discount does not apply to the Special Edition Gorjana model. However, both the Fitbit Ace 3 and Ace 3 Special Edition: Minions will be available for just $49.95. It’s also worth noting that, similar to the Fitbit Sense sports band, select accessories will be on sale with their corresponding devices when you shop at Fitbit.com.

Fitbit Luxe Fitness + Wellness Tracker Down from $149.95 Buy at Fitbit $ 99.95 Free Shipping

FitBit Versa 2 Smartwatch Down from $179.95 Buy at Fitbit $ 119.95 Free Shipping

FitBit Charge 5 Fitness Tracker Down from $179.95 Buy at Fitbit $ 129.95 Free Shipping

