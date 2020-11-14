Five Americans Killed in Egyptian Helicopter Crash
TRAGIC
Five Americans were among seven people killed in a helicopter crash in the southern Sinai Peninsula of Egypt on Thursday amid a peacekeeping mission. The Americans were identified as Capt. Seth Vernon Vandekamp, 31 of Katy, Texas; Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dallas Gearld Garza, 34, of Fayetteville, North Carolina; Chief Warrant Officer 2 Marwan Sameh Ghabour, 27, of Marlborough, Massachusetts; Staff Sgt. Kyle Robert McKee, 35, of Painesville, Ohio; and Sgt. Jeremy Cain Sherman, 23, of Watseka, Illinois.
Another victim was the first Czech woman soldier to lose her life in a foreign mission since the 1989 Velvet Revolution. Another American peacekeeper survived and was treated at an Israeli hospital. The Black Hawk helicopter crash was “caused by technical issues,” the Czech Defense Ministry said.