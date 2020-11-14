CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Five Americans Killed in Egyptian Helicopter Crash

    TRAGIC

    Tori B. Powell

    Cheat Sheet, Breaking News Intern

    Joe Raedle/Getty

    Five Americans were among seven people killed in a helicopter crash in the southern Sinai Peninsula of Egypt on Thursday amid a peacekeeping mission. The Americans were identified as Capt. Seth Vernon Vandekamp, 31 of Katy, Texas; Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dallas Gearld Garza, 34, of Fayetteville, North Carolina; Chief Warrant Officer 2 Marwan Sameh Ghabour, 27, of Marlborough, Massachusetts; Staff Sgt. Kyle Robert McKee, 35, of Painesville, Ohio; and Sgt. Jeremy Cain Sherman, 23, of Watseka, Illinois.

    Another victim was the first Czech woman soldier to lose her life in a foreign mission since the 1989 Velvet Revolution. Another American peacekeeper survived and was treated at an Israeli hospital. The Black Hawk helicopter crash was “caused by technical issues,” the Czech Defense Ministry said.

    Read it at CNN