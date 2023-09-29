Flash Flooding Leaves Parts of New York City Under Water
DRENCHED
New York City was hit with a deluge of rain during the morning rush hour on Friday, leaving parts of the city totally submerged, including subway stations, expressways, and even buses. Some areas of the city were hit with more than 3 inches of rainfall in just an hour, and most of the tri-state region was told to expect between 1 and 8 inches before the storm passes. Footage shared online showed neighborhoods submerged in waist-deep water, with knee-deep water seeping into buses and major roadways brought to a standstill as cars almost floated away. Flash flood warnings were issued for most of the city and surrounding counties in New Jersey, the Hudson Valley, and Connecticut—much of which had already been drenched for days thanks to the remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia.