FLDS Polygamist Convicted of Sexual Assault

Raymond Jessop, a polygamist belonging to the Yearning for Zion Ranch, a West Texas sect of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, was handed a guilty verdict Thursday for sexually assaulting an underage girl. Arrested in the raid last year, he could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison. Jessop, who maintained that he had a "spiritual marriage" with the underage girl, allegedly has nine wives. The victim, who is now 21, was traded between Jessop and his brother, and impregnated at 16 years old. Jessop is likely the father.