Florida Adds More Than 8,500 New COVID-19 Cases for Third Day in a Row

Read it at NBC 6
The state of Florida added more than 8,500 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, marking the third day in a row of more than 8,500 new cases and vaulting the total infections to more than 141,000. The number of cases was down slightly from Saturday’s record-breaking 9,585 new diagnoses. The state has seen an astronomical increase in the last week, prompting new restrictions on some beaches ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.
“Oh, it’s a stab to the heart, it’s just absolutely tragic and unnecessary and it’s completely driven by our behavior, our inability to comply with the new normal guidelines," Florida International University infectious disease expert Dr. Aileen Marty told NBC 6 news.