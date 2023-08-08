Florida Hubby and Wife Arrested for Storming the Capitol Together
HIS & HERS
A Florida husband and wife was arrested on Monday over their alleged involved in the insurrection attempt at the Capitol on Jan. 6. According to a Tuesday press release from the Department of Justice, 51-year-old Bryan Bishop was arrested for felony offenses including spraying two cops with an orange “chemical irritant.” He was even dubbed the “#UnderHelmetSprayer” after he was seen on video angling the mace-like spray under the visor of an officer, causing him to be temporarily blinded in the crowd, according to the FBI. Bryan’s wife, 47-year-old Tonya Bishop, was also arrested after allegedly traveling with her husband to D.C. that day and partaking in the chaos. She wasn’t busted until the FBI listened to a phone call between her and her husband’s son in prison. “On the 6th, Trump has called The Patriots together, a bunch of us are headed over there,” Tonya said, according to her FBI complaint. She was arrested on misdemeanor charges.