Florida COVID-19 Whistleblower Rebekah Jones Tested Positive for Virus in Jail
OH THE IRONY
The Florida whistleblower arrested after creating her own COVID-19 dashboard tested positive for the virus in jail, she told reporters Monday. Rebekah Jones was fired from the state health department in May, alleging Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and his administration had instructed her to manipulate the state’s COVID-19 data. Jones then created her own dashboard for the state’s coronavirus cases. Last month, police raided her home, taking her computers and phone, according to CNN. She faces charges of computer crimes for allegedly improperly accessing the state’s email system to contact health department employees, encouraging them to speak out. Jones, who’s denied the allegations, turned herself into police on Sunday, and was released from jail Monday after posting a $2,500 bond. “The Governor will not win his war on science and free speech,” Jones wrote Saturday night on Twitter. “He will not silence those who speak out.”