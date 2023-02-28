Florida Lawyer Accused of Blowing $840K in Clients’ Money on OnlyFans, Drugs
LIVING LARGE
A Florida personal injury lawyer was arrested on accusations he stole at least $840,000 from clients that he used to spend on drugs, Ubers and OnlyFans, among other things, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Christopher Reynolds mostly represented car crash victims, who he was supposed to refer to medical providers under a “letter of protection” before billing the insurance provider. But several clients said he cut off contact near the end of their cases, and police say he pocketed their settlement money. The first victim to come forward in October 2022 only found out that her case had settled for $100,000 when she called her insurance provider, authorities said. Reynolds forged her signature, according to Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, who said they’ve identified 16 victims so far. In December, Reynolds’ license was suspended. Alongside the $30,000 he dropped on OnlyFans, he also allegedly blew $24,000 on Ubers, put $400,000 in PayPal and used some to buy drugs, the sheriff said. He’s been charged with multiple counts of grand theft and money laundering.