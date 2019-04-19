Florida Man Charged With Threatening to Kill Omar, Booker, Tlaib

Days after President Trump tweeted a highly edited video of Rep. Ilhan Omar’s comments on 9/11, a Florida man has been arrested by the feds for allegedly threatening to murder her in phone calls to Democratic lawmakers. John Kless, 49, was charged with making an interstate threat after he allegedly left murderous voicemails at the offices of Eric Swalwell (D-CA), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Corey Booker (D-NJ). On all three messages, the Broward County resident allegedly made death threats and unleashed his hatred for Omar (D-MN), repeatedly calling her a “towel head” and member of the Taliban. “Tell your Taliban friend to shut the fuck up about 9/11, this ain’t Trump’s fault, bitch, it’s all your people’s fault,” Kless said in a message to Tlaib, according to the complaint. “You definitely don’t tell our president, Donald Trump, what to say.”

Omar has said Trump’s video sparked new death threats against her life. In two of the three voicemails, Kless defended the president’s attacks on her, according to the complaint. The 49-year-old also allegedly called Booker a “monkey,” and said he wanted to kill black men like him. “You’re a fucking disgrace,” Kless allegedly said. “We need to kill all you motherfuckers, man, every fucking one of you, man.”