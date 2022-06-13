Husband Faces Murder Charge After Telling Cops His Missing Wife Left Over Argument
TOP SUSPECT
Ian Lanning of Broward County, Florida, was arrested on Sunday and is facing a first-degree murder charge in the disappearance of his wife. According to Local10, Irene Lanning Xeniti’s daughter reported her mother missing on May 30, two weeks after police responded to a verbal fight at the home Xeniti and Lanning shared. According to detectives, Lanning said that Xeniti left their house on May 14 after the couple had an argument, but phone records obtained by police show that the two had been in the neighborhood on May 20. After searching Lanning’s car and the couple’s house, detectives found evidence suggesting that Xeniti had been killed in her home and that her body, which has not yet been found, was moved. Lanning, 54, is being held without bond.