Florida Police Release Names of 23 Sex Traffickers and Apps They Used
Florida police released the names of 23 men between the ages of 21 and 77 who are suspected of being child predators and human traffickers on their way to meet young children. The police also released the names and icons of the 21 apps the alleged predators used to lure children, including popular dating apps like Bumble and Grindr as well as social networking apps including SnapChat, WhatsApp and TikTok. Florida police conducted the sting operation, titled Operation Intercept VII, posing as children as young as 12. In each instance, the men went to an address provided by the “child” with candy and toys they had promised the kids they met on line.