Florida Reports Record Single-Day Hospitalization Increase
SURGE
Florida reported a record single-day increase in hospitalizations Wednesday, adding 621 for a total of 7,622 across the state. According to the Agency for Healthcare Administration, there’s been a decline in the number patients in the hospital with a primary diagnosis of the coronavirus. As of Wednesday, the total number of coronavirus cases in the Sunshine State topped 500,000 as the state Department of Health reported 5,409 additional confirmed cases. The total number of confirmed cases is now 502,739. The grim landmark comes as the state marks its fourth consecutive day reporting fewer than 8,000 new confirmed cases. It remains unclear whether the drop in totals was related to the decision to close several testing sites across the state in response to Tropical Storm Isaias.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis expressed hope for the state’s progress Tuesday as positive test rates decline in the state. “I think the trend is positive,” DeSantis said. “I think we’re going to continue to see the prevalence decline.” The state is reportedly examining the potential of opening nursing homes to family visits.