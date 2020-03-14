Floyd Mayweather Pays Tribute to Ex-Wife Josie Harris After She Was Found Dead in Car in Los Angeles

Read it at Instagram
Boxing champion Floyd Mayweather has paid tribute to his ex-wife Josie Harris three days after she was found dead in a car outside her home in Valencia, Los Angeles County. Mayweather posted 10 old photos of Harris on his Instagram account Friday with short captions like “My rock,” “My heart,” “My family,” “My sweetheart,” and “My angel.” Mayweather and Harris, who had three children together, had a tumultuous relationship when they dated between 1995 and 2010. The boxer served two months in prison in 2010 for domestic violence offenses and Harris later said she suffered sustained abuse during the relationship. At the time of her death, Harris was locked in a $20 million libel lawsuit against Mayweather, claiming he defamed her when he said he was violent in 2010 because Harris was on drugs. Police are not treating Harris’ death as suspicious.