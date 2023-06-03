Ford Recalls Over 140,000 Lincoln SUVs for Spontaneous Fire Risk
WRONG IGNITION
Bad news for drivers of Lincoln MKCs from model years 2015-2019. Ford Motor Company is recalling roughly 142,522 of these vehicles in the U.S. over concerns that the battery monitor sensor under the hood is easily damaged and could short circuit, overheating nearby components and spontaneously erupting in flames. In a statement, the American automaker said it was aware of “19 potentially related reports of under hood fire, including some reports when the vehicle was parked and off.” CBS News reported that 11 reports occurred in the U.S., seven in China, and one in Canada. Ford advises Lincoln MKC owners to park their luxury SUVs outside and away from structures as it works on a solution. The company has not issued formal instructions to stop driving the cars and says it is not aware of “any accidents or physical injuries related to this issue.”