Top LGBTQ Advocacy Group Sued Over Alleged ‘Racist’ Culture
‘BIASED CULTURE’
The country’s biggest LGBTQ advocacy organization has been sued by its former president over allegations of racial discrimination. Alphonso David was fired last September from the Human Rights Campaign, headquartered in Washington, D.C., after it was revealed that he had helped former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo mitigate his sexual harassment scandal. The HRC alleged that David broke his contract by aiding the disgraced governor; David maintained that as a civil rights attorney, he had never acted improperly—he instead claims that he was fired from the organization because of discrimination. As reported by The Washington Post, David’s complaint alleges that the HRC has a “racist, biased culture” and that they “underpaid David, and then terminated him, because he is Black.” He also claims he was discouraged from advocating for racial justice lest it deter “White gay men” from supporting the organization.