Knicks Legend Walt ‘Clyde’ Frazier Sidelined by COVID Amid Team Outbreak
GET WELL SOON
NBA Hall of Famer and former New York Knicks star Walt “Clyde” Frazier is expected to miss his commentator duties for several games due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, according to Newsday. The 76-year-old, who once led the team to its 1970 and 1973 championships, is now a Knicks analyst on MSG Networks. Prior to Newsday’s report, Frazier had missed Sunday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks. He is expected to be out for several upcoming games, including those pitting the Knicks against the Houston Rockets, the Boston Celtics, and the Detroit Pistons. In addition to Frazier, the Knicks has had three of its current players felled by COVID protocol: Obi Toppin, RJ Barrett, and rookie Quentin Grimes. Frazier is expected back in his broadcaster’s chair on Dec. 23, for a home game against the Washington Wizards.