Former WWE Champ Alberto Del Rio Charged With Sex Assault

Former WWE champion Alberto Del Rio was arrested in San Antonio and charged with sexual assault after a woman claimed he brutalized her over the course of several hours. Del Rio, 42, who left the WWE in 2014 and now wrestles professionally in Mexico, allegedly attacked the woman after accusing her of cheating on him—repeatedly slapping her before tying her hands with boxing straps and violating her with objects. Fox San Antonio reports that the woman provided police with photographs to corroborate the May 3 incident.