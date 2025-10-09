A Fox News contributor has made salacious claims surrounding Barron Trump’s love life.

Kennedy, the mononymous contributor to the right-wing channel, wrote Wednesday in the Daily Mail about the gossip she’s heard about the 19-year-old first son, who is in his sophomore year at New York University.

“My college-aged daughters have plenty of friends who’ve gone to school with Barron and they’ve given me the lowdown on his reputation,” Kennedy wrote. “Some of these tattlers said he’s ‘weird,’ others claim he ‘doesn’t talk.’”

Kennedy added that Trump is “being slandered” on the dating app Tea, which allows women to consult with other women about men they’re dating or could date.

“Poor Barron is on it and I’ve seen his profile,” Kennedy claimed. “Take this comment: ‘messy, played in my face, definitely dl, ran through, chopped.’”

Kennedy then included an interpretation from a “Gen Z translator”: “‘Barron is a dramatic person who pretended to play dumb while being disrespectful. He wanted to keep our union a secret, because we had intercourse and I didn’t hear from him again. He was unattractive.’”

The person who wrote that comment did so anonymously, wrote Kennedy, who added that she believes they “most likely never met him.”

“But this is proof of what he has to deal with every friggin’ day,” she went on.

“No wonder,” Kennedy added, that Trump reportedly is taking NYU classes in Washington, D.C. while living at the White House.

Barron Trump has largely stayed out of the spotlight since his father was inaugurated in January. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.

Melania Trump admitted last year that it would be tough for her son to have a typical time at school, especially since his father would soon be president once again.

“I don’t think it’s possible for him to be a normal student. His experience at college, it’s very different than any other kid,” she told Fox & Friends in December.

That would apply to a recent night in New York. At Trump Tower, Barron reportedly shut down a whole floor of the building for a date—a move that was strictly for security reasons.