Fox News Case Caused Intense Drama at Media-Battling Law Firm, Report Alleges
BEHIND THE SCENES
Sources close to the headline-grabbing defamation law firm Clare Locke claimed to The New York Times in a report published Wednesday that the firm’s co-founder, Libby Locke, privately pushed to remove it from representing Dominion Voting Systems in its bombshell legal victory over Fox News last year. That alleged push reportedly angered four partners at Clare Locke, who departed the small firm after Fox News agreed to a $787 million settlement, conceding it spread lies about Dominion after the 2020 election. The firm, which was co-founded by Locke and her husband, Tom Clare, began working for Dominion in late 2020. Citing anonymous sources, the Times reported that Clare was “committed” to representing Dominion from the jump, but Locke, a conservative who’d appeared on Fox News previously, said behind closed doors that she wanted to leave the case. In a statement to the Times, the firm said that characterization wasn’t true. Clare Locke ultimately stuck with Dominion and collected millions in fees as it worked alongside a separate, larger law firm up until a settlement was reached. While Clare and Locke celebrated the big win in Delaware after the settlement, however, the Times reported that four of its firm’s partners—allegedly in part put off by Locke’s push to leave the Dominion case—had already planned to resign and launch their own firm, and did just that shortly after. “It’s not surprising that The New York Times would retaliate against the one lawyer who is undefeated in court against them. It’s also telling that the article buries the lede, i.e. that our former partners had tens of millions of reasons to leave in August ahead of an October trial for a high-value contingency matter,” Clare wrote in a statement to The Daily Beast.