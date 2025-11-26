Fox News Host Warns Midterms ‘Look Ugly’ for Trump

Fox News host Laura Ingraham said things are getting “ugly” for the Republicans ahead of the 2026 midterms.

The 62-year-old was speaking on her show, The Ingraham Angle, alongside Donald Trump’s White House adviser turned podcaster Katie Miller, and Trump’s first-term chief of staff, Mark Meadows.

“The midterms right now look ugly, unless the Republicans really get serious,” Ingraham said. “And people in the media are already leapfrogging ahead to 2028.”

Ingraham, misspeaking along the way, then switched to an attack on liberal MSNBC veteran Joy Reid after her anti-MAGA blast on the I’ve Had It podcast. “Over on The View, Joy Reid is already attacking JD Vance and Vance’s wife,” she said before rolling a clip of Reid’s comments.

The podcast’s hosts, Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan, have appeared on The View, but their podcast is not expressly linked to the show. Reid has also appeared on The View, but again, is not a regular.

Ingraham’s midterm analysis came during a conversation about election victories for the Democrats this fall, which marked the party’s first tangible momentum since Donald Trump won the presidential election one year ago.

Ingraham said the midterms currently look 'ugly' for the GOP. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Two contrasting approaches to self-soothing then ensued. Miller, 34, took the front foot, accusing her rivals of racism, while Meadows, 66, put his faith in the economy.

Miler’s approach centered on Ingraham’s reference to heavily touted rumors that the vice president is the current frontrunner in the 2028 presidential election. He is thought to be ahead of Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the race to succeed Trump as the Republican nominee.

Miller’s rant ended with Meadows talking about his faith in Trump's economy. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

She riffed off comments made by Reid, who had claimed some parts of MAGA would take umbrage with the ethnicity of Vance’s wife, Usha. She said, “The base of MAGA is fundamentally racist,” and “they can’t let the successor be the guy with the brown Hindu wife.”

The words from Reid, who is Black, sparked a rant from Miller, who is white, alleging the “Only racist here are those in the Democratic Party and those who exist on MS Now, whatever that is.”

Trump has two friendly chambers in Congress, but that could change in 2026. John McDonnell/Getty Images

Miller’s steam was later cooled, first by Ingraham and then Meadows, who, in his own bid to boost confidence ahead of 2026 and 2028, claimed Trumponomics would save the day.

“What you are going to see are interest rates come down, the economy continuing to go forward,” he said, “But, they are going to try to paint it with a rage bucket of pain. I can tell you, that’s not going to work. The economy is starting to take off like it did before under Donald Trump. We’ll see it again. And it will make a difference in the midterms and 2028.”