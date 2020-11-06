Hannity Brings on Data Analyst to Keep Outrage Alive Over His Own Network’s Arizona Call

Fox News host and informal Trump adviser Sean Hannity began his program on Thursday night by directly attacking his network over its “premature” call on Arizona for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. While numerous other Fox News personalities have openly questioned the network’s decision desk over the projection that has enraged President Donald Trump, Hannity took his criticism to the next level by bringing on a data analyst to undercut his colleagues.
After Data Orbital president George Khalaf said he felt the race would be effectively tied after all remaining Arizona votes are counted, Hannity asked whether the race should never have been called by any outlet. “Absolutely. The call was extremely premature when it was made,” Khalaf responded.
“Unbelievable,” Hannity huffed.