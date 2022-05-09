Memphis TV Station Probing Weatherman Who Tweeted Racial Slur at Draymond Green
‘THIS IS AMERICA’
Memphis TV station Fox13 said Monday it had launched an investigation after one of its weathermen tweeted a vile slur about Draymond Green during Saturday’s playoff game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors. Joey Sulipeck tweeted, “And chew on this: Draymond runs his knuckle-dragging open mouth ALL GAME LONG, but mild-mannered Kyle Anderson disputes one call and gets ejected? Next level jackassery.” After facing swift backlash for using “knuckle-dragger”—a long standing-racist trope that compares Black people to apes—Sulipeck maintained he had no “ill intent” but he then deleted his Twitter account. Green and Warriors’ coach Steve Kerr said they were, unfortunately, not surprised by the blatant racism. Mincing no words, Kerr simply said, “This is America.”