CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
France Boots England From World Cup With 2-1 Win
FRENCH CONNECTION
France knocked England out of the World Cup with a 2-1 win Saturday, advancing the team to the semifinals. France got an early goal when midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni scored in the 17th minute. But a successful penalty early in the second half by Harry Kane allowed England to tie up the match. The ping-pong match continued with Olivier Giroud scoring a header in the 78th minute, and Kane missing a second penalty for England just minutes later, sealing the team’s defeat. This will be France’s second World Cup in a row advancing to the semifinals after winning the 2018 World Cup. France will face Morocco Wednesday to determine who will make it to the finals.