Frankie Muniz Reveals Reason Behind His Shocking 20-Year Rift with Ex Hilary Duff
NO CONTACT
Frankie Muniz confessed that he hasn’t spoken to his ex-girlfriend Hilary Duff since they wrapped filming on Agent Cody Banks. “I haven’t talked to Hilary Duff since we filmed that movie. Not one word,” Muniz said in an interview with news.com.au. Muniz divulged details about the rift which has kept the actors apart for nearly 20 years—and why it wasn’t her fault. In 2002, when the two child stars were dating, Muniz told Duff’s mother about a new movie he had in pre-production, the aforementioned Agent Cody Banks. Duff’s mother expressed an interest in her daughter starring in the film. “At the time, I had in my contract that I got to pick the girl in my movie,” he said. “Moral of the story, she did the movie right? Without me somehow knowing that she was going to be doing the movie until we did the movie,” he said. Muniz said he wouldn’t mind reuniting with Duff after all these years, and the issue wasn’t one between them. “And it’s not that I wouldn’t love to talk to her now, but just at that time, it was more an issue with me and her mum. That’s all I’ll say.” It was previously reported that the couple split in 2004, but had no bad blood between them.