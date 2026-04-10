Frantic Trump, 79, Posts Ominous All-Caps Message in Morning Meltdown

Donald Trump has shared a cryptic Truth Social post as the world continues to be affected by his Iran war.

In a typically unhinged all-caps social media post, the 79-year-old wrote: “WORLD’S MOST POWERFUL RESET!!! President DJT.”

Trump offered no explanation for his Friday morning update.

It follows his late-night tirade that saw him aim fire at MAGA influencers criticizing the war, and share a graphic video of a woman being beaten to death with a hammer.

Donald Trump has been quick to declare the ceasefire arrangement a "victory" over Iran. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

The president shared the ominous Friday message amid the ongoing instability of the proposed two-week ceasefire deal with Iran.

Despite the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz being a key part of the deal, Iran has still closed off the narrow shipping route, through which around one-fifth of the world’s oil supply passes, days after the ceasefire was agreed.

Tehran is also said to be weighing up charging vessels a toll to pass through the Strait, an arrangement that was not in place before Trump began the deeply unpopular multibillion-dollar Middle East conflict.

“There are reports that Iran is charging fees to tankers going through the Hormuz Strait —They better not be and, if they are, they better stop now,” Trump posted on Truth Social on Thursday.