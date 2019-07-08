CHEAT SHEET

    Toddler Dies After ‘Slipping From Grandfather’s Arms’ and Falling 150 Feet From Cruise Ship

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    Reuters

    An 18-month-old girl has died after plummeting 150 feet over the edge of a cruise ship, with some reports saying the little girl managed to slip from her grandfather’s grasp. Local reports from Puerto Rico said the child was on a family vacation when the tragedy struck. The ship, Royal Caribbean’s Freedom of the Seas, was docked in San Juan when the accident happened Sunday. HuffPost reports the girl fell 11 stories onto concrete. Other reports say the child was being playfully dangled out of a window. A passenger on the vessel reportedly said of the mother’s screams: “That cry of pain does not compare with anything.” A spokesman for Royal Caribbean said the company was “deeply saddened” by the incident.

