French School-Bus Driver Had Kids Take Alcohol Test in His Place

A French school-bus driver bypassed an alcohol-detection device in his bus by getting two of his young passengers to blow into a breathalyzer to unlock the vehicle. Since 2015, all French buses have been fitted with devices that prevent the vehicle from starting until the driver’s breath has been tested clear for alcohol. The 51-year-old driver asked one of the boys onboard to blow into the device in his place, but he didn’t blow into it for long enough, so the driver asked the boy’s older brother to have a go instead, a court heard. The driver claimed that he asked the boys to do it “as a joke” and said he hadn’t had a drop to drink. However, he was was fined 370 euros ($430), after students said he had confessed to drinking two beers, driven so fast that one worried pupil asked him to take his foot off the gas, made liberal use of his horn, and took his hands off the wheel to impress the children.
