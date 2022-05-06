Fugitive Hitman Dies in Mysterious Canadian Plane Crash
MYSTERY DEEPENS
Canadian authorities have launched an investigation into the crash of a small plane during clear weather after learning two of the passengers had deep ties to organized crime—one of whom was among the most wanted fugitives in the nation. Gene Lahrkamp, who died in the Apr. 29 wreck, was an armed forces veteran suspected of killing gang member Jimi Sandhu, who had been deported from Canada in 2016 for “serious criminality” at a villa in Phuket, Thailand. A reward for Lahrkamp’s capture had been set at close to $100,000. The second passenger was identified as gang member Duncan Bailey, who was facing conspiracy charges related to a 2020 shooting in Vancouver. Pilots Hankun Hong and Abhi Handa, neither of whom reportedly had any criminal histories, also perished in the crash.