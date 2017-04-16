Fugitive Mexican Governor Arrested in Guatemala

A former Mexican governor wanted on graft and organized crime charges has been arrested after six months on the run. Javier Duarte, the former governor of Veracruz state, was found in a hotel lobby in Guatemala on Saturday. The arrest operation was conducted jointly with Mexican authorities and Interpol, and Mexico now plans to seek his extradition. Duarte, whose time as Veracruz state governor saw a sharp deterioration in the region’s security, is suspected of embezzling about $35 million from shell companies and taking part in illicit enrichment schemes. During his time as governor, 17 journalists were killed in Veracruz state, and several mass graves were discovered. He had resigned to face corruption charges last fall but then disappeared in October 2016.
