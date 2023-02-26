Fugitive Murder Convict Found Dead in Minnesota Park
END OF THE ROAD
A Minnesota fugitive convicted of murdering a man outside a bar in 2021 was found dead in a park on Friday night, authorities said. Ralph Apmann, 58, posted bail after he was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Juan Morales-Rivera in Windom, Minnesota. He became the subject of a statewide manhunt after he failed to appear for his Feb. 13 trial, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which warned that Apmann was believed to be armed with a handgun and an AR-15. He was convicted in absentia on Feb. 14. On Saturday, the bureau announced on social media that Apmann had been “located deceased” in Boom Island Park in Minneapolis. A county medical examiner’s office is expected to determine a cause of death in the coming days.