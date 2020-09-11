Sole Survivor of Kenosha Protest Shooting Says He’s Getting Death Threats From Kyle Rittenhouse Supporters
‘CONSTANT PAIN’
The sole survivor of the deadly Kenosha protest shooting last month has spoken publicly for the first time about his ordeal. Three men were shot during the night of protests in the Wisconsin city in August—two of them died from the injuries. Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old Blue Lives Matter fanatic, has been charged with the shootings. Gaige Grosskreutz, 22, told CNN that his life has been changed forever. “I was shot point-blank with a .223 round from the shooter,” he said. “And I am now missing 90 percent of my bicep. This has not been easy emotionally, physically. I’m in constant pain, like excruciating pain that just doesn’t go away—both in my arm, in my heart.” Grosskreutz said he and his family, including his 65-year-old grandmother, have received death threats from Rittenhouse supporters. “I’m not an antifa terrorist organizer,” he said. “I go to school.... And yeah, I exercise my First Amendment right to peacefully protest.”