Lawsuit Accuses Gallery Owner of Pretending to Buy Banksy Painting for Heiress
A Hong Kong heiress has sued a gallery owner who she claims pretended to buy a Banksy painting on her behalf, according to Reuters. Karen Lo, the granddaughter of the founder of beverage company Vitasoy, alleges that she paid around $613,000 to gallery owner Pearl Lam for the painting “Show Me the Monet,” but the artwork was never delivered. Lam’s office said the suit was a “private matter and we regret it is being litigated in the press. Of course we have offered a full refund and we look forward to resolving this matter promptly.” The 2005 painting—which adds a shopping cart to Claude Monet’s masterpiece—was sold at auction in 2020 for over $9 million.