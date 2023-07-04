‘Game of Thrones’ Stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Welcome Baby Girl
CONGRATULATIONS
Game of Thrones alums Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have added a little girl to their family, the couple announced to People magazine Monday. Reportedly together since 2012, Harington and Leslie had their first child, a son, in 2021. While promoting his recent Apple TV+ series Extrapolations in March, the 36-year-old actor (who’ll next appear in season three of Industry) announced that the two-year-old boy was in for “the shock of his life” thanks to the impending arrival of a sibling. He later told The Tonight Show, “We're trying to get him ready for it. We point to Rose's tummy and we say, ‘Mommy's baby, mommy's baby.’ And he points to his tummy and goes, ‘My baby.’ I'm quite sure that's – yeah, you'll know soon enough." Harington and Leslie met on the set of HBO’s Emmy-winning fantasy juggernaut, playing ill-fated lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte, and immediately sparked romantic rumors. Though they dated off and on during the ensuing years, they finally tied the knot in 2018 in Leslie’s native Scotland.