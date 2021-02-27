CHEAT SHEET
Gannon Stauch’s Stepmom to Represent Herself in Murder Trial
A judge on Friday tried to talk Letecia Stauch out of representing herself at her murder trial, but she wouldn’t take his advice—insisting she has evidence that will convince a Colorado jury that she did not kill her 11-year-old stepson Gannon. Stauch told the judge that her lawyers are “fine ladies” but that she can do a better job defending herself with what she called her “ace in the hole,” KKTV reports. “I’ve come to find that the word ‘expert’ doesn’t hold much value, and I’m the expert here,” she said. “I think that I could do it on my own sir, it’s a constitutional right.” Stauch, 37, is accused of killing Gannon in his bed, dumping his body, and then lying that he left to go to a friend’s house and never came home.