Gap Under Fire for Tone-Deaf Social Media Post With Blue-and Red Sweatshirt
READ THE ROOM
Twitter users flamed a post from the fashion brand Gap that promoted a half-red, half-blue hoodie with the brand’s logo on it as the nation awaited presidential election results on Tuesday, according to The New York Times. Gap’s social media account captioned the image: “The one thing we know, is that together, we can move forward.” The post was deleted but not before social media users put it on blast. “Yay, we can just walk sideways depending on the city we’re in,” model and food writer Chrissy Teigen wrote. A representative for Gap said that the hoodie was solely made for social media and isn’t actually for sale. “The intention of our social media post, that featured a red and blue hoodie, was to show the power of unity,” a statement from the company read. It was just too soon for this message. We remain optimistic that our country will come together to drive positive change for all.”