    Texas Man Who Stabbed Estranged Wife and Drowned Her 6-Year-Old Executed

    ‘SORRY I FAILED YOU’

    Philippe Naughton

    The death chamber and the steel bars of the viewing room are seen at the state penitentiary in Huntsville, Texas, U.S. on Sept. 29, 2010.

    Jenevieve Robbins/Texas Dept. of Criminal Justice/Handout via Reuters

    A Texas man who stabbed his estranged wife to death and then drowned her 6-year-old daughter has been executed. Gary Green, 51, received a lethal injection Tuesday at the Huntsville state penitentiary. Green was convicted of the murders of 32-year-old Lovetta Armstead and her daughter, Jazzmen Montgomery, at their home in Dallas in September 2009. Green’s lawyers did not attempt to stop the execution and Green had a Buddhist spiritual adviser say a prayer. Asked if he had any final statement, Green apologized to his victims’ relatives, who were watching through a window into the death chamber, USA Today reported. “We ate together, we laughed and cried together as a family. I’m sorry I failed you,” he said.

