Texas Man Who Stabbed Estranged Wife and Drowned Her 6-Year-Old Executed
A Texas man who stabbed his estranged wife to death and then drowned her 6-year-old daughter has been executed. Gary Green, 51, received a lethal injection Tuesday at the Huntsville state penitentiary. Green was convicted of the murders of 32-year-old Lovetta Armstead and her daughter, Jazzmen Montgomery, at their home in Dallas in September 2009. Green’s lawyers did not attempt to stop the execution and Green had a Buddhist spiritual adviser say a prayer. Asked if he had any final statement, Green apologized to his victims’ relatives, who were watching through a window into the death chamber, USA Today reported. “We ate together, we laughed and cried together as a family. I’m sorry I failed you,” he said.