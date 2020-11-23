Gov. Newsom and Family in Quarantine After Exposure to Infected California Highway Patrol Officer

Read it at Los Angeles Times
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has confirmed that he and his family have been forced into quarantine for two weeks after three of his kids were exposed to an infected California Highway Patrol officer. Newsom said on Twitter that he learned about the exposure Friday evening and he, his wife, and four children have since tested negative for COVID-19. “However, consistent with local guidance, we will be quarantining for 14 days,” Newsom tweeted late Sunday night. The CHP provides security for the governor and his family. Newsom’s brush with the virus comes as it surges through his state—the California Department of Health and Human Services reported more than 15,000 cases Saturday, by far the highest level since the pandemic began, and an additional 14,000 on Sunday.