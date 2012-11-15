Gaza Rocket Kills 3 Israelis

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at BBC News
Three Israelis were killed and another three were wounded on Thursday as rockets fired from Gaza hit the Israeli town of Kiryat Malachi. The deaths are the first for Israel since its military killed Hamas military commander Ahmed al-Jabari on Wednesday. Eleven Palestinians died in that operation, mainly militants but also reportedly some children. Since then, more than 130 rockets have been fired into Israel, police say. A rocket also hit a house in Ashdod, and another landed close to a school in Beer Tuvya. There were reports of more attacks in Ofakim and Ashkelon, and even a missile attack in Tel Aviv.