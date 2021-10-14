Clooney Hates on His Batman Performance, Especially the ‘Bat Nipples’
‘I F*CKED IT UP’
Even Hollywood’s most prolific names have regrets. The New York Post reports that A-list actor George Clooney is not a fan of his turn as Batman in 1997’s Batman & Robin. Speaking at a Q&A session after the premiere of his latest film, Clooney joked: “I did one superhero movie, and I fucked it up so bad they won’t let me near the set.” Referencing the protruding nipples on his very skin-tight batsuit, Clooney said he didn’t want to “get into all the bat nipples.” (He did, however, tell Howard Stern last year that he advised Ben Affleck to steer clear of the nips in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.) Clooney said he prefers character-driven flicks to blockbusters. “My work, where my bread is buttered, is the kind of films that I grew up in the ‘60s and ‘70s, which is sort of the prime time for American filmmaking, which [was] all story-based.”