Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Is Super-Duper Annoyed at Giuliani
‘A JOKE’
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp hit back at Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday, saying his claim that the state did a shoddy job auditing the election is “a joke.” And he also suggested that Giuliani was rude to officers when he arrived at the state capitol to press his baseless allegations of voter fraud. “Him giving Georgia state troopers that are working the capitol grounds a hard time when he’s trying to figure out where the committee meeting is? We don’t appreciate that down here in Georgia. That’s not how we treat people. They may do that in New York.” If Kemp seemed testy it might be because President Trump, still furious that he certified Joe Biden as the winner of the election, called on him to resign—though he claimed he has no time to think about attacks from the White House. “I’ve got to stay focused on the issues of the day in Georgia and not what somebody is tweeting,” Kemp sniped.