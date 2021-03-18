Atlanta Gunman ‘Frequented’ Two Massage Parlors He Attacked: Authorities
ONGOING INVESTIGATION
The Georgia man accused of killing eight people in a string of shootings at Asian massage parlors frequented at least two of the establishments he attacked, police said Thursday. Robert Aaron Long, 21, faces several charges after confessing to shooting up three spas in Atlanta on Tuesday—killing six Asian women in the process. While Long claims the rampage was not racially motivated, Atlanta Police Department Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said Thursday that he frequented at least two of the massage parlors he targeted in his killing spree. Hampton said the investigation into whether the bloodbath was a hate crime remains ongoing. Authorities have previously said Long blamed the incident on his sex-addiction issues, claiming he wanted to “eliminate” the “temptation.”