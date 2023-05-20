Georgia Mom Arrested Years After Newborn Found Alive in Plastic Bag in Woods
CRUEL
The biological mother of a newborn girl who was discovered alive while tied up in a plastic bag and abandoned in the Georgia woods nearly four years ago was arrested Friday. Karima Jiwani, 40, faces a slew of charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, cruelty to children, reckless abandonment, and unlawful dumping of hazardous waste. So-called ‘Baby India’ was believed to be just hours old when an officer tore open the bag to save her, as she was covered in fluids with the umbilical cord still attached, according to body cam footage from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Ron Freeman told reporters Friday that the birth likely took place in a vehicle, and the mother drove for a “significant amount of time” before dumping the child in the woods. Early investigations from the sheriff’s office also revealed Jiwani had a history of “hidden and concealed pregnancies and surprise births.” Freeman could not share potential motives or details of Jiwani’s interview, but said the child was “happy, healthy, and in a safe place.”