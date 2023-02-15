Georgia Officer Suspected of Dumping Teen’s Body in Woods: Report
GRISLY DETAILS
A Georgia police officer was arrested Monday and charged with concealing the death of a 16-year-old girl whose body was found in a patch of woods near a highway. Susana Morales, 16, went missing last summer while on her way home, police said at the time. Her body was located last week in a forest near Highway 316 in Gwinnett County. A warrant application for the arrest of a 22-year-old Doraville, Georgia, police officer named Miles Bryant, first reported by 11 Alive News in Atlanta, lists him as being “known or suspected of having been convicted” of rape, murder and a litany of other crimes, though he has not been charged with any of those offenses yet. Police sources told the station that is normal given the fact that the medical examiner has not yet established a cause of death for the teen. In a Facebook post, Doraville Police claimed Bryant was no longer working for the department, referring to him as a “now former police officer.”