Gérard Depardieu Hit With New Sexual Assault Allegations
DISTURBING
French actor Gérard Depardieu has been accused of sexual harassment by a set designer who worked with him on a 2021 film, adding to the list of misconduct allegations he already faces. A woman identified only as Amélie, 53, filed a complaint alleging Depardieu made multiple vulgar comments toward her, “grabbed her,” and “kneaded her waist and stomach right up to her breasts,” French media outlets reported. Depardieu is already accused of inappropriately touching another woman on the same 2021 film set, a 33-year-old assistant director, according to online newspaper Mediapart. He’s also been on trial for the alleged 2018 rape of then-22-year-old actress Charlotte Arnould. A dozen other women have since come forward to accuse Depardieu of sexual misconduct. The allegations have polarized the French public and members of the industry, with some supporters claiming Depardieu is being unfairly “lynched” even though a Paris court in his ongoing trial found “serious and confirmed evidence that justifies Gérard Depardieu remaining charged.”