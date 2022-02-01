2 German Cops Killed by Duo Who May Have Been Hiding Poaching Haul, Police Say
‘DISTURBING AND RARE’
Two people arrested for shooting dead two German cops during a traffic stop may have been poachers, according to local authorities. The officers, a 29-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman still in training, were found by colleagues on Monday morning after the pair reported a suspicious vehicle and shots fired. The female officer was dead from a single shot to the head. The male officer had been shot four times and later died, German media reported. Their assailants fled in a car later found by police to have been packed with dead wild animals, according to the BBC. Two people, aged 38 and 32, were arrested hours later. While conducting home searches, authorities seized a cache of ammo and weapons, including five handguns, ten long firearms, and a silencer. German prosecutor Udo Gehring said the killings were “disturbing and rare,” adding, “It does not fit with our idea of Germany that somebody starts shooting with a hunting weapon in the street just because he was caught poaching.”