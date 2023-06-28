CHEAT SHEET
Ghislaine Maxwell Branded ‘Prison Karen’ for Incessant Complaining: Report
Ghislaine Maxwell’s constant complaining behind bars has earned her the title of “prison Karen,” an insider from the Florida lockup where she’s currently housed told The Daily Mail. She’s filed more than 400 complaints, the newspaper reported, about everything from allergy-inducing prison pillows to a lack of vegan food options to her inability to acquire a particular kind of hair dye that she uses to cover up her grays. “That's her in a nutshell. Every aspect of prison life offers an opportunity for her to play the victim,” the insider said. “She creates constant drama for staff and inmates alike.” Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence for her role in facilitating Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse of underage girls.