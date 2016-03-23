Giffords Shooter’s ‘Lawsuit’ a Hoax

CHEAT SHEET
Federal officials confirmed late Wednesday that "another mentally disturbed prisoner in Philadelphia who is impersonating [Jared] Loughner" submitted a hoax lawsuit under the convicted murderer's name seeking $25 million in damages from ex-congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, whom Loughner shot in 2011. Loughner is currently serving a life sentence for six murders, and the fraudulent lawsuit attempted to make it seem like he claims that Giffords is part of the Illluminati and that his head is “full of chips and the evil empire govt is controlling me.”