Girl Scouts Escape From 14-Foot Gator That Crashed Their Camping Trip
‘THIS IS THE DAY I DIE’
A group of Girl Scouts faced off against a massive alligator in a Texas state park and lived to tell the tale of their terrifying encounter. According to KPRC, the group, known as the Brave Scouts, was enjoying a camping trip in Huntsville State Park near Houston when a 14-foot alligator swam toward them. The incident was captured on video, which shows the Girl Scouts freaking out while troop leader Nichole Glenn attempted to get them out of the lake. “I was thinking, this is the day I die,” Ava Miller, 11, told the outlet. “It was moving faster than us or about the same.” Glenn helped them all to safety and said, “I always say I would do anything for them. Now, I definitely know I would do anything for them.” The Brave Scouts, who named the gator “Karen,” said they would probably not swim in the lake again. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department announced that park officers closed the area for the rest of the day and told KPRC they will place additional signs warning of alligators around the lake. The park has removed several of the reptiles from the area in the past and is considering whether it needs to be done again.