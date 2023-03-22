Read it at Vanity Fair
Gisele Bündchen wants to clear something up—she and Tom Brady didn’t divorce over his about-face on retiring from football. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the model finally discussed the dissolution of her marriage, saying “everything” written about their divorce was untrue. The tabloids “made me somebody who is against football,” she said in the interview published Wednesday. “Are you kidding me?” she continued. “I learned about it! I used to joke that I was able to be the ref because I’ve watched so many games. And I loved it.” While Bundchen didn’t get into the nitty gritty of the split, she said the two simply grew apart. “As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make,” she said. “That doesn’t mean you don’t love the person.”