Give R. Kelly Another 25 Years in Prison, Prosecutors Say
‘SERIAL SEXUAL PREDATOR’
Federal prosecutors asked a judge on Thursday to sentence R. Kelly to another 25 years in prison following his conviction in Chicago for child pornography and enticement. The disgraced singer, 56, is already serving a 30-year sentence over convictions for racketeering and sex trafficking in a New York case. In their sentencing recommendation, the Chicago prosecutors called Kelly a “serial sexual predator,” adding that the only way to ensure he doesn’t reoffend is “to impose a sentence that will keep him in prison for the rest of his life.” The government has also requested that Kelly can only begin serving his Chicago sentence after completing his 30-year New York sentence. Kelly would be around 100 years old by the time he’d be eligible for release if the request is granted and the 25-year sentence imposed at his sentencing hearing next Thursday.